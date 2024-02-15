Time Out says

To commemorate the centennial of the birth of renowned photographer Sabine Weiss, Boogie Woogie will exhibit a selection of 33 of Weiss’ iconic works alongside some lesser-known pieces. Each of her photographs is a glimpse into fleeting moments of joy and melancholy, and is a testament to Weiss’ keen eye for documenting human existence. Since the artist spent most of her life in Paris capturing the city and its people with her lens, this exhibition is presented together with 18-century, museum-quality French furniture, as well as decorative art provided by Kraemer Gallery in Paris. Viewings are by appointment only, so RSVP at info@bewephoto.com.