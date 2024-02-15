Hong Kong
Sabine Weiss: A Tribute (1924-2021)

  • Art, Photography
  • Boogie Woogie Photography, Aberdeen
  • Recommended
Alberto Giacometti in his atelier by Sabine Weiss
Photograph: Courtesy Sabine Weiss / Boogie Woogie PhotographyAlberto Giacometti in his atelier by Sabine Weiss
Time Out says

A selection of 33 of renowned photographer Sabine Weiss’ iconic works

To commemorate the centennial of the birth of renowned photographer Sabine Weiss, Boogie Woogie will exhibit a selection of 33 of Weiss’ iconic works alongside some lesser-known pieces. Each of her photographs is a glimpse into fleeting moments of joy and melancholy, and is a testament to Weiss’ keen eye for documenting human existence. Since the artist spent most of her life in Paris capturing the city and its people with her lens, this exhibition is presented together with 18-century, museum-quality French furniture, as well as decorative art provided by Kraemer Gallery in Paris. Viewings are by appointment only, so RSVP at info@bewephoto.com.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.boogiewoogiephotography.com/galerie-2--current-exhibition-boogie-woogie-photography.html
Address:
Boogie Woogie Photography
8/F, E-Wah Factory Building 56-60 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Aberdeen
Hong Kong

Dates and times

