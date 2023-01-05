Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Saiakunana Hong Kong Solo Exhibition: Rebel Pink

  • Art
  • Haus of Contemporary, Central
  • Recommended
  1. Way by Way of Difference
    Photograph: Courtesy Way by Way of Difference
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Way by Way of Difference
    Photograph: Courtesy Way by Way of Difference
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Way by Way of Difference
    Photograph: Courtesy Way by Way of Difference
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Way by Way of Difference
    Photograph: Courtesy Way by Way of Difference
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Way by Way of Difference
    Photograph: Courtesy Way by Way of Difference
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Presented by Way by Way of Difference from now until January 5, Rebel Pink is the first Hong Kong solo exhibition by Japanese artist Saiakunana, featuring eight new paintings from the new Hana series, along with a selected collection of her collages, paintings, and sketches. Adamant about not succumbing to mainstream values, the artist transforms the exhibition venue into a creative workshop to present a rock ‘n’ roll musical world, her stories of struggle and growth, and aspects of her daily life.

Details

Address:
Haus of Contemporary
9 On Lan Street, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!