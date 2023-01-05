Saiakunana Hong Kong Solo Exhibition: Rebel Pink

Time Out says

Presented by Way by Way of Difference from now until January 5, Rebel Pink is the first Hong Kong solo exhibition by Japanese artist Saiakunana, featuring eight new paintings from the new Hana series, along with a selected collection of her collages, paintings, and sketches. Adamant about not succumbing to mainstream values, the artist transforms the exhibition venue into a creative workshop to present a rock ‘n’ roll musical world, her stories of struggle and growth, and aspects of her daily life.