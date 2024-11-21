Subscribe
  1. Salone del Mobile.Milano
    Photograph: Courtesy Salone del Mobile.Milano
  2. Salone del Mobile.Milano
    Photograph: Courtesy Saverio Lombardi Vallauri / Salone del Mobile.Milano
  • Art, Design
  • Arts Pavilion, West Kowloon

SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

Salone del Mobile.Milano has collaborated with the International Design Furniture Fair Hong Kong to bring this exhibition overseas for the first time. See almost 100 pieces of award-winning design products that showcase the creativity which has shaped design from the beginning of the 21st century to the present day. SaloneSatellite has always made it a point to support emerging designers, and this exhibition spotlights the names who have been passed the baton from 20th-century ‘masters’, and are now shaping the future history of design.

Details

Address
Arts Pavilion
West Kowloon Cultural District
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

SaloneSatellite Permanent Collection 1998-2024Arts Pavilion 11:00
