Salone del Mobile.Milano has collaborated with the International Design Furniture Fair Hong Kong to bring this exhibition overseas for the first time. See almost 100 pieces of award-winning design products that showcase the creativity which has shaped design from the beginning of the 21st century to the present day. SaloneSatellite has always made it a point to support emerging designers, and this exhibition spotlights the names who have been passed the baton from 20th-century ‘masters’, and are now shaping the future history of design.