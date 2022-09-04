Samsung x Shout Gallery: The Frame Digital Art Gala

Time Out says

Samsung teams up with Shout Gallery to present The Frame Digital Art Gala, an exciting digital art collection exhibition. Featuring artworks by four homegrown artists, including Eric Chow, Leon Lollipop, Vivian Ho, and Offgod, the gala showcases the creative synergy of pop culture elements fused with art. Each piece of artwork is bundled with Samsung's The Frame 2022 matt display TV and the artist's autograph, selling exclusively at Shout Gallery. Don't miss the Everywhere Bear balloon art installation making its Hong Kong stop at the gallery. Created by Korean pop artist Jibin Im, the famous bear has set foot in over 40 cities worldwide.