Time Out says

Renowned American artist Sarah Morris has a solo exhibition within the halls of Tai Kwun’s JC Contemporary, showing the feature-length film ETC, which is a cinematic portrait of Hong Kong formed through a multitude of interconnected clips and snapshots. Focusing a lot on systems and structures, the viewer gets absorbed into an omniscient view of our city that we rarely notice or get to see in our everyday lives. The film is accompanied by the site-specific wall painting Lippo [Paul Rudolph], named after the American architect who designed the iconic octagonal buildings that make up Lippo Centre – a bright, abstract work of dots and lines that reimagine its eponymous building.