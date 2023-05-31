Hong Kong
Seagulls by the Harbour

  • Art
  • Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Harbour City
    Photograph: Courtesy Harbour City
  2. Harbour City
    Photograph: Courtesy Harbour City
Time Out says

Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature at Harbour City with the Seagulls by the Harbour public art installation by renowned Japanese artist Takahito Kimura. The installation features 60 life-sized seagulls that perch along the coast and spin in unison with the sea breeze, creating a unique backdrop for photography enthusiasts. This marks the first time that Kimura's iconic artworks from the Kazamidori (weathercock) series will be showcased outside of Japan. The installation pays tribute to the power of nature and showcases the artist's ability to connect intangible elements with the physical world.

Details

Address:
Harbour City
3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
