See food NOT see food

  • Art, Photography
  • Gallery by the Harbour, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. David Leung See food NOT see food
    Photograph: Courtesy David Leung
  2. David Leung See food NOT see food
    Photograph: Courtesy David Leung
Local photographer David Leung will be showing five collections of his artwork that explore the boundaries of perception and how the mind can process everyday occurrences – in this case, dining. After an eye injury, Leung began to incorporate pareidolia (perceiving meaningful images in random visual patterns) into his food photos, pulling imaginary faces out of the food that he eats. Part of the exhibition also invites fellow food enthusiasts to submit their own unique food photos for a chance to be featured by Leung. This is sure to be a journey that satisfies both gastronomically and aesthetically.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Gallery by the Harbour
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

