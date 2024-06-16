See food NOT see food

Time Out says

Local photographer David Leung will be showing five collections of his artwork that explore the boundaries of perception and how the mind can process everyday occurrences – in this case, dining. After an eye injury, Leung began to incorporate pareidolia (perceiving meaningful images in random visual patterns) into his food photos, pulling imaginary faces out of the food that he eats. Part of the exhibition also invites fellow food enthusiasts to submit their own unique food photos for a chance to be featured by Leung. This is sure to be a journey that satisfies both gastronomically and aesthetically.