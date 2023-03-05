SerendiCity media arts festival

Time Out says

SerendiCity is the finale of West Kowloon Cultural District Authority's Creative Tomorrow Arts Tech Festival. Running from Feb 13 to March 5, the programme explores the infinite potential of arts and technology, illustrating the dynamic relationship between data, the city, and its people. The public is invited to enjoy a wide variety of media arts and performing arts programmes by local and overseas artists, which will be staged at venues including Freespace, Xiqu Centre, and Art Park, as well as on WKCDA’s online platform.

Highlights include Borealis, a large-scale outdoor art installation by Swiss artist Dan Acher; The Orchestra of Temple Street, created by Hong Kong mixed media artist Chilai Howard; the Asia debut of Pulse Topology, a large-scale interactive installation that brings to life the pulses of visitors through thousands of light bulbs and sound effects, and many more. All programmes under SerendiCity are free of charge; pre-registration is required for some of the events.