Shame of Intimacy exhibition

  • Art, Painting
  • Perrotin, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Tentacle by Xie Qi
    Photograph: Courtesy Xie Qi / PerrotinTentacle by Xie Qi
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Shame of Intimacy
    Photograph: Courtesy Xie Qi / PerrotinShame of Intimacy
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. The Day After the Last Day by Xie Qi
    Photograph: Courtesy Xie Qi / PerrotinThe Day After the Last Day by Xie Qi
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Serration by Xie Qi
    Photograph: Courtesy Xie Qi / PerrotinSerration by Xie Qi
    PreviousNext
    /4
Time Out says

Do you agree that shame and intimacy are the opposite of each other?

Chinese artist Xie Qi plays with the motifs of shame and intimacy, which she sees as being on the opposite ends of a spectrum. Her paintings are of human bodies, but instead of focusing on beauty, the depictions are fragmented and desaturated, rendering bodies as simple masses of flesh. The only eroticism at work here is that between the artist and her canvas. There is something about human shapes lurking in Xie Qi’s dark, murky colours that makes the viewer want to dive in more.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.perrotin.com/exhibitions/current/hong-kong/3
Address:
Perrotin
807, K11 ATELIER Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
hongkong@perrotin.com

