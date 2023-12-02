Shame of Intimacy exhibition

Time Out says

Chinese artist Xie Qi plays with the motifs of shame and intimacy, which she sees as being on the opposite ends of a spectrum. Her paintings are of human bodies, but instead of focusing on beauty, the depictions are fragmented and desaturated, rendering bodies as simple masses of flesh. The only eroticism at work here is that between the artist and her canvas. There is something about human shapes lurking in Xie Qi’s dark, murky colours that makes the viewer want to dive in more.