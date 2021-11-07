Side 晒 photography exhibition by Man Lim Chung

Renowned Hong Kong film art director Man Lim Chung has dedicated his career to some of the city’s biggest blockbusters, including Tempting Heart, In the Mood for Love, Project Gutenberg, and many more. Throughout the years, Man has taken numerous behind-the-scenes photographs as well as other imagery of his artistic process – which you can now view at the Soho Friends Studio at Soho House. Titled 'Side 晒', which plays on the Cantonese phrase for describing something as being wasted – the exhibition is named after the running joke that his photos have always been wasted as they were never shown to audiences, while also offering a glimpse of the precious 'side' moments of his work on set.