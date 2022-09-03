Side Space: Richie Culver

Time Out says

Tai Hang's The Side Space presents a new exhibition in collaboration with English artist Richie Culver and non-profit organisation 4bysix. Known for his ironic text paintings, this brand new work is an expansion from Culver's 'boring' series which questions the meaning of boredom. Additionally, Culver has also created a unique piece of work made from a scrapped emergency button from a London bus. The work will go on auction online via 4bysix.com, and the proceeds will go towards charitable initiatives that help the homeless.