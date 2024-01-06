‘Signs’ exhibition by Bram Bogart

Time Out says

White Cube Hong Kong is presenting the first exhibition in Asia of the late Dutch-born Belgian artist Bram Bogart. Derived from his ‘Signs’ series from the late 1950s, this exhibition focuses on Bogart’s use of paint almost as a sculptural matter, with thick painted surfaces that form shapes. His work has effectively negated the differentiation between paintings and sculptures into a melded art form that is a unique sensory experience.