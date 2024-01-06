Hong Kong
‘Signs’ exhibition by Bram Bogart

  • Art, Painting
  • White Cube, Central
  • Recommended
Late Belgian artist Bram Bogart’s first exhibition in Asia

White Cube Hong Kong is presenting the first exhibition in Asia of the late Dutch-born Belgian artist Bram Bogart. Derived from his ‘Signs’ series from the late 1950s, this exhibition focuses on Bogart’s use of paint almost as a sculptural matter, with thick painted surfaces that form shapes. His work has effectively negated the differentiation between paintings and sculptures into a melded art form that is a unique sensory experience.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

www.whitecube.com/gallery-exhibitions/bram-bogart-hong-kong-2023
Address:
White Cube
50 Connaught Road Central
Central
Hong Kong

