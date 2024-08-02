Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Sky beyond words by Ryo Matsuoka
    Photograph: Courtesy WKM Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Sky beyond words by Ryo Matsuoka
    Photograph: Courtesy WKM Gallery
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Art, Textiles
  • WKM Gallery, Aberdeen

Sky beyond words by Ryo Matsuoka

Ryo Matsuoka’s solo show presents a series of embroidered textile works

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Time Out says

Ryo Matsuoka’s second exhibition with WKM Gallery presents a series of embroidered textile works. While the artist has previously done plenty of street art and painting, and even incorporated his work into the fashion scene, working with textiles on a sewing machine for this body of work presents a more restricted frame of vision, but his spontaneous use of fabric and thread has nevertheless created a stunning reflection of joy and a pure expression of particular thoughts and emotions. This theme of spontaneity and abstraction makes his exhibition plenty of fun to look through, and the viewer gets the sense that Matsuoka was at play even while working.

Details

Event website:
www.wkm.gallery/ryo-matsuoka-soloshow
Address
WKM Gallery
20/F, Coda Designer Building, 62 Wong Chuk Hang Road
Hong Kong
999077

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.