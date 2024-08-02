Ryo Matsuoka’s second exhibition with WKM Gallery presents a series of embroidered textile works. While the artist has previously done plenty of street art and painting, and even incorporated his work into the fashion scene, working with textiles on a sewing machine for this body of work presents a more restricted frame of vision, but his spontaneous use of fabric and thread has nevertheless created a stunning reflection of joy and a pure expression of particular thoughts and emotions. This theme of spontaneity and abstraction makes his exhibition plenty of fun to look through, and the viewer gets the sense that Matsuoka was at play even while working.