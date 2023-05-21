Snake Cat Dog by Rex Koo

Time Out says

In his latest exhibition, Snake Cat Dog, Hong Kong artist Rex Koo channels the provocative and bold spirit of the classic adult magazine Lung Fu Pao. Held from now to May 21, at Gallery by the Harbour, the exhibition features 34 captivating artworks showcasing Koo's playful and pure style. Adding hidden Hong Kong elements throughout, the artist's masterful use of bright colours creates an arresting visual impact, taking viewers on a visual journey from a bustling city to an alluring hidden forest. Don't miss out on the limited-edition merch, including T-shirts, pins, and zines, so you can take home a piece of the fun.