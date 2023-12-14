‘Soil and Art, The Roots of Life’ exhibition

Time Out says

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden have a new artist-in-residence exhibition featuring David St Maur Sheil, an artist with a deep interest in sustainable soil practices and uses natural soils to create his art pieces. With extensive experience in organic farming and biodynamic gardening, Sheil knows how to break down soil into components such as stones, grit, sand, crystals, clay, dust, and organic matter – which he then assembles into artworks. By using soil pigment foraged from different locations, the viewer is taken on a journey across local landscapes. There will also be soil painting workshops conducted by the artist himself.