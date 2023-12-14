Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

‘Soil and Art, The Roots of Life’ exhibition

  • Art, Crafts
  • Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden, Tai Po
  1. ‘Soil and Art, The Roots of Life’ exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy David St Maur Sheil‘Soil and Art, The Roots of Life’ exhibition
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. David St Maur Sheil
    Photograph: Courtesy David St Maur SheilDavid St Maur Sheil
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. ‘Soil and Art, The Roots of Life’ exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy David St Maur Sheil‘Soil and Art, The Roots of Life’ exhibition
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

David St Maur Sheil creates art using locally sourced soil

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden have a new artist-in-residence exhibition featuring David St Maur Sheil, an artist with a deep interest in sustainable soil practices and uses natural soils to create his art pieces. With extensive experience in organic farming and biodynamic gardening, Sheil knows how to break down soil into components such as stones, grit, sand, crystals, clay, dust, and organic matter – which he then assembles into artworks. By using soil pigment foraged from different locations, the viewer is taken on a journey across local landscapes. There will also be soil painting workshops conducted by the artist himself.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.