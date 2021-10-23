Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Solo exhibition by Dale Frank at Pearl Lam Galleries

Solo exhibition by Dale Frank at Pearl Lam Galleries

Art Pearl Lam Galleries , Central Until Saturday October 30 2021
Pearl Lam Galleries/Dale Frank
1/2
Photograph: Courtesy Pearl Lam Galleries/Dale Frank
Pearl Lam Galleries/Dale Frank
2/2
Photograph: Courtesy Pearl Lam Galleries/Dale Frank

Time Out says

Pearl Lam Galleries presents a solo exhibition of new paintings by Dale Frank, entitled 'When his wife went away on her frequent business trips, Alex would often wear nothing but Huggies disposable nappies around their apartment.' With a belief that artworks are, in essence, unique psychological portraits with a lifespan of their own, the exhibition addresses the visuality of the paintings on view, the loose narratives of seemingly unrelated titles of Frank’s paintings, and lastly, the fragmented kaleidoscopic imageries from the film Julien’s Pineapple made in 2017 by Frank.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Pearl Lam Galleries
Venue website: www.pearllam.com
Address: 6/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street, Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like