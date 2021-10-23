Solo exhibition by Dale Frank at Pearl Lam Galleries

Pearl Lam Galleries presents a solo exhibition of new paintings by Dale Frank, entitled 'When his wife went away on her frequent business trips, Alex would often wear nothing but Huggies disposable nappies around their apartment.' With a belief that artworks are, in essence, unique psychological portraits with a lifespan of their own, the exhibition addresses the visuality of the paintings on view, the loose narratives of seemingly unrelated titles of Frank’s paintings, and lastly, the fragmented kaleidoscopic imageries from the film Julien’s Pineapple made in 2017 by Frank.