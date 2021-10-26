Solo exhibition by Giraffe Leung Lok Hei

From now until November 27, Hong Kong artist Giraffe Leung Lok Hei is holding a solo exhibit at La Galerie. The exhibition showcases the latest works of the artist's well-received painting series Coins – Memories of Hong Kong, which uses blackened coins to create images of iconic Hong Kong scenes, along with a new calligraphy series inspired by the aesthetic of traditional Chinese characters titled Characters Map of Hong Kong. The series depicts Hong Kong’s street names in different districts while examining both the complexity and beauty of the traditional form of Chinese characters.