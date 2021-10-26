Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Solo exhibition by Giraffe Leung Lok Hei

Solo exhibition by Giraffe Leung Lok Hei

Art La Galerie Paris 1839 , Soho Tuesday October 26 2021 - Saturday November 27 2021
La Galerie/Giraffe Leung Lok Hei
1/3
Photograph: Courtesy La Galerie/Giraffe Leung Lok Hei
La Galerie/Giraffe Leung Lok Hei
2/3
Photograph: Courtesy La Galerie/Giraffe Leung Lok Hei
La Galerie/Giraffe Leung Lok Hei
3/3
Photograph: Courtesy La Galerie/Giraffe Leung Lok Hei

Time Out says

From now until November 27, Hong Kong artist Giraffe Leung Lok Hei is holding a solo exhibit at La Galerie. The exhibition showcases the latest works of the artist's well-received painting series Coins – Memories of Hong Kong, which uses blackened coins to create images of iconic Hong Kong scenes, along with a new calligraphy series inspired by the aesthetic of traditional Chinese characters titled Characters Map of Hong Kong. The series depicts Hong Kong’s street names in different districts while examining both the complexity and beauty of the traditional form of Chinese characters.

Details
Event website: https://www.lagalerie.hk/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: La Galerie Paris 1839
Address: 74 Hollywood Road, Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
