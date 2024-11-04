Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Sotheby’s Maison, Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Sotheby’s Hong Kong
  • Art | Galleries
  • Central

Sotheby’s Maison

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Sotheby’s Maison is Sotheby’s Asia flagship, a two-storey, 24,000-square-foot multifaceted space designed by Rotterdam-based architecture studio MVRDV.

Details

Address
1/F, Landmark Chater, 8 Connaught Road, Central
Hong Kong

What’s on

Sotheby’s Hong Kong Modern & Contemporary Art Auction Shows

Pop into Sotheby’s Maison ahead of their upcoming auctions to see a striking collection of artworks before they get snapped up into private collections. Their centrepiece is a two-metre-tall Mark Rothko painting in vibrant yellow and blue, quite unlike his other works which mostly feature deeper shades and red hues. There is also a piece by Zao Wou-ki from his Hurricane period which is unusually large for the artist. Don’t miss an early hat painting by Yayoi Kusama and an expressionist cubism piece by George Condo before heading upstairs to see more by Monet, Yoshimoto Nara, Takashi Murakami, and many others. This is a rare opportunity to see artworks by so many great creatives in one space outside of national galleries and museums, so catch Sotheby’s evening and day auction highlights while you still can.

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.