Spectrum by Josh Sperling

Spectrum marks the first solo exhibition in Hong Kong for New York-based artist Josh Sperling. Reshaping the idea that paintings are limited within a rectangular canvas, Sperling's works in the show were created by stretching canvas over plywood of different shapes such as squiggles and 'bubbles', before they are painted and varnished. The result of this is a vibrant spectacle that according to the artist "give the work an organic life-like feel, like the rings of a tree that grows with layers".