Stay Tuned… at WOAW Gallery
Time Out says
WOAW Gallery has finally opened their Central gallery space! To celebrate the long-awaited opening, WOAW is putting on their first show Stay Tuned... from now until May 9. Featuring five contemporary artists, including Bas De Wit, Rhys Lee, Shannon Peel, Christopher Regner, and Aaron Elvis Jupin, the group exhibition showcases each artist's own unique styles that not only reflects on modern-day challenges of 'keeping up' and following through, but also hints at what's to come in the future – so, stay tuned...
Details
|Venue name:
|WOAW Gallery (Central)
|Venue website:
|www.woawgallery.com
|Venue phone:
|2552 8869
|Address:
|
9 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong