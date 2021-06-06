Staycation in the city: 7 must-see creative installations by the harbourfront

For its third and final year, #ddhk (Design District Hong Kong), a creative tourism project presented by Tourism Commission, organised by Hong Kong Design Centre, has invited local and overseas artists to create seven stunning outdoor artworks and installations under the theme of “transFORM” along the harbourfront of Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter to Central.

Inspired by Hong Kong's unique characteristics and the rich history of the Wan Chai district, the artworks symbolise the landscape of a traditional Chinese garden, such as mountains, rocks, pavilions, ponds, arches, windows, paving, nature, and flowing water. Paying homage to the traditional Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance –, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage that began in Tai Hang over a century ago to drive away the plague –, the connected art pieces are also reminiscent of a fire dragon when viewed from above. Collectively, the large-scale art pieces – which will open to the public at different stages – form a one-of-a-kind immersive open-air gallery, inviting the public to rest and relax at the public spaces near the artworks.