Staycation in the city: 7 must-see creative installations by the harbourfront
Design District Hong Kong #ddHK brightens up Hong Kong's waterfront with outdoor artworks and installations
For its third and final year, #ddhk (Design District Hong Kong), a creative tourism project presented by Tourism Commission, organised by Hong Kong Design Centre, has invited local and overseas artists to create seven stunning outdoor artworks and installations under the theme of “transFORM” along the harbourfront of Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter to Central.
Inspired by Hong Kong's unique characteristics and the rich history of the Wan Chai district, the artworks symbolise the landscape of a traditional Chinese garden, such as mountains, rocks, pavilions, ponds, arches, windows, paving, nature, and flowing water. Paying homage to the traditional Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance –, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage that began in Tai Hang over a century ago to drive away the plague –, the connected art pieces are also reminiscent of a fire dragon when viewed from above. Collectively, the large-scale art pieces – which will open to the public at different stages – form a one-of-a-kind immersive open-air gallery, inviting the public to rest and relax at the public spaces near the artworks.
Sky Castle
An interactive art installation jointly made by Australian multimedia design studio ENESS and local design and production team Hattrick Creative, Sky Castle features a series of 12 inflated arches complete with colourful LED lights and speakers. Divided into three clusters, the installation stands 4.5 metres high and three metres wide, allowing viewers to pass through and trigger various sounds recorded from all corners of the city. Not only does the installation add to Wan Chai’s already-vibrant energy, but it also takes visitors on a multi-sensory adventure to see, hear, and feel the beauty of Hong Kong sceneries.
Display period: June 5 to at least June 20
Location: Water Sports and Recreation Precinct, Wan Chai Promenade
River of Light by Patrick Shearn of Poetic Kinetics
Fluttering vibrantly in mid-air, River of Light marks the debut of world-renowned LA-based artist Patrick Shearn’s acclaimed Skynet art series in Hong Kong. The 700sq m (approximately) kinetic sculpture features over 45,000 colourful streamers and a light-reflecting band running through the centre to symbolise a river that connects the past with the present, and the infinite possibilities of the future of Hong Kong. When viewing the artwork from below, visitors can marvel in awe at the artwork’s dramatic movement while basking in a sense of tranquillity that the artwork brings to its audience.
Display period: June 5 to 15 (1pm to 10pm; last admission at 9.30pm)
Location: Central Harbourfront Event Space
The Lead
Created by Hong Kong’s very own One Bite Design Studio and the Tai Hang Residents' Welfare Association, The Lead is a #ddHK-shaped installation that mimics artificial mountains and rocks that one would find in a Chinese garden pond. Additionally, the artwork also features a Tai Hang Fire Dragon. By being in this location, it echoes the ending ritual of the fire dragon dance when the dragon prop is sent into the sea at the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter.
Display period: June 5 to at least June 20
Location: Harbourfront of Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter
#Apartogether
Inspired by the ‘new normal’ that we’ve all had to adapt to, #Apartogether is a series of pavilion-style public furniture thoughtfully designed for visitors to rest and hang out ‘together’ while keeping ‘apart’. From a mini merry-go-round and mini see-saw to a one-person ‘dreaming station’, each module offers something uniquely fun – there’s even an interactive station that trigger ‘drum’ sounds when you step on the coloured palettes.
Display period: June 5 to at least June 20
Location: Harbourfront of Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter
The Ripple of Time
Cameras at the ready, folks! Local event and visual design agency Double V has created The Ripple of Time, a stunning kinetic installation covering the water fountain at Victoria Park. The installation – designed to illustrate the development of Wan Chai’s coastline over the past century – uses over 2,000 stainless steel and coloured acrylic plates that tap against each other as the water ripples, reflecting the rapid pace of city life.
Display period: Coming soon
Location: Coming soon
Recess at Harbourfront
Recess at Harbourfront consists of a series of game-inspired floor stickers scattered across Central and Western District Promenade. Taking inspiration from a variety of childhood games, homegrown creative design team Napp Studio has tweaked each game with a whole new set of rules! Designed in vibrant colours and graphics, these revamped nostalgic games will get you hopping, skipping, and jumping in no time.
Display period: June 5 to at least June 20
Location: Central & Western District Promenade
Nature Therapy
Escape the daily grind and have yourself a nature therapy session. Taking advantage of the versatility of parks and public spaces, local design studio Milk Design has created five installations that allow viewers to bask in the beauty of nature and appreciate the environment through seeing, hearing, touching, and breathing. Visitors can also engage in mindfulness exercises at the Dream Our Rainbow installation and catch a glimpse of a shimmering rainbow afterwards!
Dream Our Rainbow
Display period: June 9 onwards to at least early July
Location: Wan Chai Pierside HarbourChill
See, Hear, Touch, Breathe
Coming soon