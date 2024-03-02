Still Light by Javier León Pérez

Time Out says

Soluna Fine Art is showcasing Javier Léon Pérez’s latest series of oil paintings, which play with light, shadows, and spaces. Beginning with paper model references, Pérez has returned to the canvas for this series, capturing daily common objects with a beautiful sense of geometry and light, creating the illusion of space and a visual void within the chaos. There’s absolutely something about these paintings that draw viewers into the psychological space of the porthole focal point, and leaves you contemplating this liminal space between perception and intuition.