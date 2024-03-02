Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Still Light by Javier León Pérez

  • Art, Painting
  • Soluna Fine Art, Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
The Origin of Consciousness 2 by Javier León Pérez
Photograph: Courtesy Javier León Pérez / Soluna Fine ArtThe Origin of Consciousness 2 by Javier León Pérez
Advertising

Time Out says

Spanish artist Javier Léon Pérez examines the space between intuition and perception

Soluna Fine Art is showcasing Javier Léon Pérez’s latest series of oil paintings, which play with light, shadows, and spaces. Beginning with paper model references, Pérez has returned to the canvas for this series, capturing daily common objects with a beautiful sense of geometry and light, creating the illusion of space and a visual void within the chaos. There’s absolutely something about these paintings that draw viewers into the psychological space of the porthole focal point, and leaves you contemplating this liminal space between perception and intuition.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.solunafineart.com/exhibitions
Address:
Soluna Fine Art
​G/F, 52 Sai St, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.