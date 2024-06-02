Stories Untold—Figure Paintings of the Ming Dynasty from the Palace Museum

Time Out says

This popular exhibition opened last December, and is currently on its second rotation of paintings, with a total of 20 new works on display until June 2 that were not shown during the initial rotation. Highlighting the works of court painters, literati artists, and other professionals throughout the Ming Dynasty, the exhibition shows the multifaceted lives and spiritual world of the people of that era. Of the 97 pieces of artistic works, 16 are grade-one national treasures, which is why these fragile paintings are being exhibited in rotating batches. This second batch shows Tang Yin’s The Trees in the Wind and Qiu Ying’s The Orchid Pavilion – these artists make up half of the Four Masters of the Ming Dynasty. The second rotation will run until June 2, and the third will start on June 5.