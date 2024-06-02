Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Stories Untold—Figure Paintings of the Ming Dynasty from the Palace Museum

  • Art, Painting
  • Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon
  1. Figure Paintings of the Ming Dynasty from the Palace Museum
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum / Woody Wong
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The Orchid Pavilion by Qiu Ying at Figure Paintings of the Ming Dynasty from the Palace Museum
    Photograph: Courtesy The Palace MuseumThe Orchid Pavilion by Qiu Ying
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Figure Paintings of the Ming Dynasty from the Palace Museum
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

This popular exhibition opened last December, and is currently on its second rotation of paintings, with a total of 20 new works on display until June 2 that were not shown during the initial rotation. Highlighting the works of court painters, literati artists, and other professionals throughout the Ming Dynasty, the exhibition shows the multifaceted lives and spiritual world of the people of that era. Of the 97 pieces of artistic works, 16 are grade-one national treasures, which is why these fragile paintings are being exhibited in rotating batches. This second batch shows Tang Yin’s The Trees in the Wind and Qiu Ying’s The Orchid Pavilion – these artists make up half of the Four Masters of the Ming Dynasty. The second rotation will run until June 2, and the third will start on June 5.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong Palace Museum
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.