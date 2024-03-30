Launching its first edition during Hong Kong’s Art Week, Supper Club will gather over 20 regional and international galleries in an event that seeks to subvert the conventional form of art fairs like Art Basel. Operating on extended nighttime hours, visitors can meander through the interconnected spaces within the Fringe Club where artists, art professionals, and the wider public can freely interact with the art in a casual, exploratory manner. Initiated by Willem Molesworth and Ysabelle Cheung of PHD Group and Alex Chan of The Shophouse, Supper Club will also feature live performances and panel talks.
Supper Club
Time Out says
This nighttime exploration of art and conversations is a new format in Hong Kong
Details
- Event website:
- supperclubhongkong.com/
- Address:
- Fringe Club
- 2 Lower Albert Road, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- enquiry@hkfringeclub.com
Dates and times
