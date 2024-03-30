Hong Kong
Supper Club

  • Art, Fairs
  • Fringe Club, Central
  • Recommended
Supper Club Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Felix SC Wong / Supper Club
Time Out says

This nighttime exploration of art and conversations is a new format in Hong Kong

Launching its first edition during Hong Kong’s Art Week, Supper Club will gather over 20 regional and international galleries in an event that seeks to subvert the conventional form of art fairs like Art Basel. Operating on extended nighttime hours, visitors can meander through the interconnected spaces within the Fringe Club where artists, art professionals, and the wider public can freely interact with the art in a casual, exploratory manner. Initiated by Willem Molesworth and Ysabelle Cheung of PHD Group and Alex Chan of The Shophouse, Supper Club will also feature live performances and panel talks.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
supperclubhongkong.com/
Address:
Fringe Club
2 Lower Albert Road, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
enquiry@hkfringeclub.com

Dates and times

