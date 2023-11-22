Hong Kong
Surfaces by Vik Muniz

  • Art, Mixed media
  • Ben Brown Fine Arts, Aberdeen
  1. The Quarry at Bibémus, after Paul Cézanne
    Photograph: Courtesy Vik Muniz / Ben Brown Fine Arts‘The Quarry at Bibémus, after Paul Cézanne’ by Vik Muniz
  2. Girl before a Mirror, after Pablo Picasso
    Photograph: Courtesy Vik Muniz / Ben Brown Fine Arts‘Girl before a Mirror, after Pablo Picasso’ by Vik Muniz
  3. Still Life (1952), after Giorgio Morandi
    Photograph: Courtesy Vik Muniz / Ben Brown Fine Arts‘Still Life (1952), after Giorgio Morandi’ by Vik Muniz
Inspired by Cubism, Muniz pays direct tribute to modern masters with interesting techniques

Vik Muniz returns to Hong Kong to present Surfaces, a new body of work which explores perception, reality, representation, and materiality. Via extensive research on Cubism and the works of 20th-century masters such as Pablo Picasso, Paul Cézanne, Juan Gris, and Giorgio Morandi, Muniz has created his works by first photographing paintings and other handcrafted elements before reprocessing them through collages. The result is a series of artworks with fascinating texture and dimensions. If you’re interested in innovative homages to the works of modern masters, then check out Muniz’s Surfaces.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.benbrownfinearts.com/exhibitions/206-vik-muniz-surfaces/
Address:
Ben Brown Fine Arts
202 The Factory, 1 Yip Fat Street Wong Chuk Hang
黃竹坑業發街1號The Factory 201室
Hong Kong

Dates and times

