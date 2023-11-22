Surfaces by Vik Muniz

Time Out says

Vik Muniz returns to Hong Kong to present Surfaces, a new body of work which explores perception, reality, representation, and materiality. Via extensive research on Cubism and the works of 20th-century masters such as Pablo Picasso, Paul Cézanne, Juan Gris, and Giorgio Morandi, Muniz has created his works by first photographing paintings and other handcrafted elements before reprocessing them through collages. The result is a series of artworks with fascinating texture and dimensions. If you’re interested in innovative homages to the works of modern masters, then check out Muniz’s Surfaces.