Sweeping Vistas at JPS Gallery

  Art
  JPS Gallery, Central
  JPS Gallery
  JPS Gallery
Sweeping Vistas is a group exhibition featuring six contemporary artists born or based in Hong Kong who present intuitive observations of their inner landscape through sweeping vistas threaded with uncertainty, possibility and imagination. Ranging from realistic depictions of European forests and Hong Kong cityscapes, the artists capture the scope of these vistas through observation and engaging elements of nature and cityscape that are easily overlooked. Each artist’s approach, interpretation and presentation of a landscape and cityscape were uniquely different, presenting a series of paintings that is a continual cascade of form and meaning.

Address:
JPS Gallery
Shops 218-219, 2/F, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.jpsgallery.com

