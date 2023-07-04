Time Out says

Running from now to July 4 at premium art space Artelli, Takeru Amano Solo Exhibition: Attack of Clone Venus marks the legendary Japanese artist's first showcase in Hong Kong, featuring 450 NFT digital and physical collectibles, as well as sculptures and giant art installations inspired by over 1,000 items from Amano's daily life. The collection offers simplicity, minimalistic design, vibrant colours, and saturated hues. Those who purchase the limited art book are entitled to receive a corresponding NFT digital collectible. In addition to the physical exhibition, Artelli has also introduced two interactive AR filters to enhance the audience's viewing experience.

Visitors can also check out the concurrent exhibition, Art for Lohas, which features the works of nine international artists showcasing eco-friendly artworks that promote environmental sustainability. The exhibition emphasizes the importance of sustainable development and aims to draw attention to the interconnectedness between humans and nature, highlighting the need for introspection on the environment, resources, and climate change.