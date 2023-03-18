Hong Kong
Team FAF x kkplus presents Life is a Ball

  • Art
kkplus x Local Illustrator Team FAF Present "Life is a Ball"
Photograph: Courtesy kkplus
Time Out says

Join KKplus as they present Life is a Ball, an exhibition showcasing the amazing artworks by local illustrators FingerAndFish (FAF). Divided into three major themes – the spiritual world of the magical Tattsumi, the playful toy Tattsumi series, and Hong Kong pop culture – the exhibition pays homage to the city's pop culture and modern female idols through the artists' signature retro aesthetic and bright pink colour palette. Aside from limited edition prints, fans can also get their hands on merchandise, including a 3D figure, postcards, blind box keychains, rugs, and more. 

Details

Address:
