As part of the large-scale outdoor art project Art@Harbour 2024, the international art collective teamLab will present teamLab: Continuous at Tamar Park as well as the Central and Western District promenade. The installation will consist of hundreds of luminous ovoids that continuously change colours based on how visitors interact with them. Dozens of trees in the park will also be lit up to change colours and play sounds in response to the ovoids. See this stunning installation on the lawns of Tamar Park, where they will extend out onto Victoria Harbour to highlight Hong Kong’s vibrant waterfront.

Art@Harbour 2024 will also see the Science in Art exhibition along the Central and Western District promenade, featuring two interactive art installations called Harbour Cup and Schrödinger’s Bed. Visit the waterfront from March 25 to June 2 to experience these art exhibits for yourself, or check them out now as they’re in the process of being installed.