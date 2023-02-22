Time Out says

Set up as a permanent exhibition at The Venetian Macao, teamLab SuperNature is a one-of-a-kind immersive museum complete with bright lights, flower blossoms, graffiti forests and much more.

Photograph: Courtesy ©teamLab

Spanning across a whopping 5,000sq m space with cavernous high ceilings throughout, the exhibition is centred around a complex series of fully immersive artworks; from a room filled with light points that spread infinitely in all directions to a dreamy space with large spherical floating lights that change colour with a single tap.

Photograph: Courtesy ©teamLab

Apart from having the chance to fill up your photo album with tons of pictures ready for the 'gram, visitors will also get to experience the world of creativity through digital media, co-creation, as well as interactive activities (get ready for some trampoline floors!)

Photograph: Courtesy ©teamLab

TeamLab has held countless exhibitions across the globe, if you have yet to experience what this Tokyo-based digital art collective has to offer, now’s your chance!