Hong Kong
teamLab SuperNature Macao

  • Art
  • Cotai
  1. Expanding Three-Dimensional Existence in Transforming Space - Flattening 3 Colors and 9 Blurred Colors, Free Floating, teamLab Supernature Macao
    Photograph: Courtesy ©teamLab
  2. teamLab macao
    Photograph: Courtesy ©teamLab
  3. teamlab macau
    Photograph: Courtesy ©teamLabteamLab/Valley of Flowers and People: Lost, Immersed and Reborn , 2020, Interactive Digital Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi
  4. teamlab macau
    Photograph: Courtesy ©teamLabteamLab/Multi Jumping Universe , 2018-, Interactive Digital Installation, Sound: Daishi Dance
Set up as a permanent exhibition at The Venetian Macao, teamLab SuperNature is a one-of-a-kind immersive museum complete with bright lights, flower blossoms, graffiti forests and much more.

Photograph: Courtesy ©teamLab

Spanning across a whopping 5,000sq m space with cavernous high ceilings throughout, the exhibition is centred around a complex series of fully immersive artworks; from a room filled with light points that spread infinitely in all directions to a dreamy space with large spherical floating lights that change colour with a single tap.

Photograph: Courtesy ©teamLab

Apart from having the chance to fill up your photo album with tons of pictures ready for the 'gram, visitors will also get to experience the world of creativity through digital media, co-creation, as well as interactive activities (get ready for some trampoline floors!)

Photograph: Courtesy ©teamLab

TeamLab has held countless exhibitions across the globe, if you have yet to experience what this Tokyo-based digital art collective has to offer, now’s your chance!

Address:
Cotai Expo Hall F, The Venetian Macao
Estrada da Baía de N. Senhora da Esperança, s/n, Taipa
Macao
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$188-$668; free admission for kids aged two or under
Opening hours:
Daily 11am-7pm
