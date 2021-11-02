Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Teknolust: Objectophilic Futures

Teknolust: Objectophilic Futures

Art Woaw Gallery (Central) , Central Tuesday November 2 2021 - Wednesday November 24 2021 Free
Recommended
Woaw Gallery Teknolust: Objectophilic Futures
Photograph: Courtesy Woaw Gallery

Time Out says

Teknolust: Objectophilic Futures is a new group exhibition presented at Central's Woaw Gallery. Taking its audience into a post-singularity world, in which "humans interact with intelligences of their own creation on equal footing", the exhibition exists in both physical and digital form. The virtual creation, which goes under the name of Epooch's Replicants, reimagines the architecture of Woaw’s Queen’s Road location and its surrounding neighborhood, populated only by machine and artistic energies. 

Details
Event website: https://www.woawgallery.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Woaw Gallery (Central)
Address: 9 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
You may also like