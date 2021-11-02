Teknolust: Objectophilic Futures is a new group exhibition presented at Central's Woaw Gallery. Taking its audience into a post-singularity world, in which "humans interact with intelligences of their own creation on equal footing", the exhibition exists in both physical and digital form. The virtual creation, which goes under the name of Epooch's Replicants, reimagines the architecture of Woaw’s Queen’s Road location and its surrounding neighborhood, populated only by machine and artistic energies.