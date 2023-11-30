Hong Kong
Temple of Light presents Piying Dream

  • Art
  • OCT Harbour Mall, Shenzhen
  • Recommended
Experience the wonders of Chinese Shadow Puppetry as Temple of Light joins hands with industry giant Danny Rose Studio for 'Piying Dream'. Celebrating the artistry of Chinese Shadow Play, the immersive exhibition merges a two-millennia-old tradition with cutting-edge digital technology. Visitors will get to see Chinese shadow puppets – including iconic characters from Chinese literature such as the beloved Sun Wukong, the wise Zhuge Liang, and the heroic Wu Song – traditional pavilions, mythical creatures, flora and fauna, as well as classic ceramic and embroidery patterns come to life. Working with the Chinese Shadow Play Folk Art Museum and Mashi Shadow Play Troupe, Piying Dream uses over 3,000 ultra-high-resolution images of authentic shadow puppets and motion-captured animations. Accompanied by an original Chinese musical score, this immersive audiovisual experience is a true homage to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Chinese Shadow Play.

In addition to Piying Dream, visitors can also experience the immersive interpretation of the famous handscroll painting Along the River During the Qingming Festival, masterfully designed, directed, and staged by Danny Rose Studio using original VR creations.

Follow Temple of Light's WeChat account to directly purchase tickets.

Address:
OCT Harbour Mall
OCT Harbour Mall, 8 Baishi Dong Road
Nanshan District, Shenzhen
Shenzhen
