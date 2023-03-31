Time Out says

The 50th Hong Kong Arts Festival is going digital this year. Delivering a new way to experience the world of music and theatre through an online platform, the HKAF opens up new and innovative ways to explore the arts. Crossing continents and culture, the platform brings international talent into our homes through interactive theatre, world-class symphony orchestras and virtual plays. To catch all the performances in the 'front row', visit the HKAF’s official website for the line-up of acts, showtimes and ticket details.

The curation of special highlights include TM by Ontroerend Goed; The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Bamberg Symphony Orchestra; To Be a Machine (Version 1.0); Wonder Boy and many more. So, turn down the lights, crank up the volume and be as close to the stage as possible to indulge in a little art and culture this month.