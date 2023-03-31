Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The 50th Hong Kong Arts Festival

  • Art
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
art festival
Photograph: ©Damjan Svarc
Advertising

Time Out says

The 50th Hong Kong Arts Festival is going digital this year. Delivering a new way to experience the world of music and theatre through an online platform, the HKAF opens up new and innovative ways to explore the arts. Crossing continents and culture, the platform brings international talent into our homes through interactive theatre, world-class symphony orchestras and virtual plays. To catch all the performances in the 'front row', visit the HKAF’s official website for the line-up of acts, showtimes and ticket details. 

The curation of special highlights include TM by Ontroerend Goed; The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Bamberg Symphony Orchestra; To Be a Machine (Version 1.0); Wonder Boy and many more. So, turn down the lights, crank up the volume and be as close to the stage as possible to indulge in a little art and culture this month. 

Details

Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!