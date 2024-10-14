Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. The Adorned Body exhibiton
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Karen Mok at The Adorned Body exhibiton
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. The Adorned Body exhibiton
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The Adorned Body exhibiton
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
    PreviousNext
    /4
  • Art, Jewellery
  • Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon
  • Recommended

The Adorned Body: French Fashion and Jewellery 1770–1910 from the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris

Visit this major exhibition and see many clothing and jewellery pieces which have never been displayed in Asia before

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Advertising

Time Out says

In collaboration with the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) presents a special exhibition on French fashion and jewellery from the late 18th to early 20th century. Featuring close to 400 items of clothing, jewellery, and accessories, The Adorned Body also marks the first time the historic Fresh fashionwear collection from the Parisian museum has ever been displayed in Asia, with some never even shown outside of Paris or France. 

Presented in five thematic sections, the exhibition explores the way French aristocrats used jewellery, costumes, and accessories to assert their social standing, how Neoclassicism and Romanticism influenced fashion, fashion trends and new technologies, the birth of haute couture, and designs from the European golden age known as La Belle Époque.

See historical attire brought to life by being showcased alongside movie excerpts from specific time periods, and ‘try on’ French clothing across the years through illustrated standees in the interactive ‘dressing room’ area. The audio guide for The Adorned Body exhibition is also narrated by acclaimed singer and fashion icon Karen Mok in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin Chinese.

At $150, the regular tickets will grant access to the HKPM’s thematic exhibitions, while a special combo ticket that costs $220 will allow visitors to also enter the Yuan Ming Yuan special exhibition on the same day.

Details

Event website:
www.hkpm.org.hk/en/exhibition/the-adorned-body-french-fashion-and-jewellery-1770-1910-from-the-mus-e-des-arts-d-coratifs-paris
Address
Hong Kong Palace Museum
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.