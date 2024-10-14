In collaboration with the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) presents a special exhibition on French fashion and jewellery from the late 18th to early 20th century. Featuring close to 400 items of clothing, jewellery, and accessories, The Adorned Body also marks the first time the historic Fresh fashionwear collection from the Parisian museum has ever been displayed in Asia, with some never even shown outside of Paris or France.

Presented in five thematic sections, the exhibition explores the way French aristocrats used jewellery, costumes, and accessories to assert their social standing, how Neoclassicism and Romanticism influenced fashion, fashion trends and new technologies, the birth of haute couture, and designs from the European golden age known as La Belle Époque.

See historical attire brought to life by being showcased alongside movie excerpts from specific time periods, and ‘try on’ French clothing across the years through illustrated standees in the interactive ‘dressing room’ area. The audio guide for The Adorned Body exhibition is also narrated by acclaimed singer and fashion icon Karen Mok in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin Chinese.

At $150, the regular tickets will grant access to the HKPM’s thematic exhibitions, while a special combo ticket that costs $220 will allow visitors to also enter the Yuan Ming Yuan special exhibition on the same day.