Time Out says

Focused on nurturing a new generation of talents and enhancing public awareness of local Hong Kong artists, The Collectible Art Fair will feature over 200 artists and Hong Kong Art School (HKAS) alumni, showcasing more than 300 works across various media, including paintings, ceramics, installations, photography, and video.

Barring necessary expenses for the event, all proceeds from the fair will be donated to the HKAS, so this is a great chance to do your bit for local artistic talents!