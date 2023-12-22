Hong Kong
Timeout

The Elegance of Solitude

  • Art
  • JPS Gallery, Central
  1. The Elegance of Solitude: ‘Mother is a Pilgrim’ by Belinda HY Chan
    Photograph: Courtesy Belinda HY Chan / JPS GalleryThe Elegance of Solitude: ‘Mother is a Pilgrim’ by Belinda HY Chan
  2. The Elegance of Solitude: ‘Car Park’ by Abby Yan Yee Lee
    Photograph: Courtesy Abby Yan Yee Lee / JPS GalleryThe Elegance of Solitude: ‘Car Park’ by Abby Yan Yee Lee
  3. The Elegance of Solitude: Untitled by Dallas Lee
    Photograph: Courtesy Dallas Lee / JPS GalleryThe Elegance of Solitude: Untitled by Dallas Lee
Time Out says

12 local artists explore how solitude affects our lives in modern society

As the final instalment of the Solitude Trilogy project curated by Cyrus Lamprecht, ‘The Elegance of Solitude’ explores how solitude and absurdist philosophy influences modern society. We spend our entire lives struggling between exerting control over others or being controlled, but in the absence of other people around us, the potential for internal dialogue emerges – but the exhibition also wants to divorce the idea of solitude from loneliness. 

The local artists participating will include illustrator Little Thunder; painter Afa Annfa; the creator of the character A-boy, b.wing; Kwong Wing Kwan; Kaiaroonsuth Chontich; and more. A total of 12 Hong Kong artists will bring together their works in landscape, architecture, abstraction, and portraiture for this exhibition. Head on over to JPS Gallery to see this quietly rebellious collection of artworks from our homegrown talents.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
jpsgallery.com/exhibition/the-elegance-of-solitude/
Address:
JPS Gallery
Shops 218-219, 2/F, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

