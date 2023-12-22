Time Out says

As the final instalment of the Solitude Trilogy project curated by Cyrus Lamprecht, ‘The Elegance of Solitude’ explores how solitude and absurdist philosophy influences modern society. We spend our entire lives struggling between exerting control over others or being controlled, but in the absence of other people around us, the potential for internal dialogue emerges – but the exhibition also wants to divorce the idea of solitude from loneliness.

The local artists participating will include illustrator Little Thunder; painter Afa Annfa; the creator of the character A-boy, b.wing; Kwong Wing Kwan; Kaiaroonsuth Chontich; and more. A total of 12 Hong Kong artists will bring together their works in landscape, architecture, abstraction, and portraiture for this exhibition. Head on over to JPS Gallery to see this quietly rebellious collection of artworks from our homegrown talents.