Hong Kong
The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Noir & Blanc—A Story of Photography

  • Art, Photography
  • M+, West Kowloon
  1. Noir & Blanc exhibition
    Photograph: Courtesy Dan Leung / M+, Hong Kong
  2. Smoky World by Fan Ho
    Photograph: Courtesy M+, Hong KongSmoky World by Fan Ho
  3. Kunming Lake, Beijing, China by René Burri
    Photograph: Courtesy René Burri / Magnum Photos / BnF
  4. I Have No Hands to Caress My Face by Mario Giacomelli
    Photograph: Courtesy Mario Giacomelli Archives / BnF, Paris
The first exhibition in M+ dedicated to photography

To open the French May Art Festival, M+ museum will be presenting its first special exhibition on photography in collaboration with the Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF). See more than 250 significant photos from BnF’s world-renowned collection alongside over 30 works from M+’s own collection. If you like the melancholic and dramatic quality of black-and-white photography, you’ll definitely enjoy this exhibition. Standard tickets are on sale for $140 while discounts are available for M+ members and guests of M+ patrons.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

www.mplus.org.hk/en/exhibitions/noir-blanc-a-story-of-photography/
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

