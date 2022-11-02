Hong Kong
The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: The Road to the Baroque — Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum

  • Art
  • Hong Kong Museum of Art, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  HKMOA
    Photograph: Courtesy HKMOA
    Previous
    /5
  HKMOA
    Photograph: Courtesy HKMOA
    Previous
    /5
  HKMOA
    Photograph: Courtesy HKMOA
    Previous
    /5
  HKMOA
    Photograph: Courtesy HKMOA
    Previous
    /5
  HKMOA
    Photograph: Courtesy HKMOA
    Previous
    /5
Marvel over world-class art right here in the city as roughly 40 masterpieces by Italian Baroque artists goes on display for the first time in Hong Kong at HKMoA. Featuring works from the Farnese Collection and the Bourbon Collection of the Capodimonte Museum, the exhibition invites viewers to experience the charm of Baroque art in the 16th and 17th centuries, including religious, mythological, still life, and landscape paintings by masters such as Titian, Annibale Carracci, and Artemisia Gentileschi. Artistic responses by local artists Kingsley Ng, Chow Chun-fai, and Missquai can also be found at the museum, allowing visitors to connect with the artworks from a Hong Kong perspective.

Details

Event website:
hk.art.museum/en_US/web/ma/home.html
Address:
Hong Kong Museum of Art
Salisbury Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

