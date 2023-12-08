Time Out says

Contemporary artist Chen Wei Zhu will be holding his largest solo exhibition at Artelli, which will also be his first in Macau. With keen insights in contemporary culture rendered in a cheerful, bright palette, Zhu’s art deals with pop culture, social media usage, and current consumer behaviour, and will easily resonate with a modern audience.

In The Madness Never Ends, Zhu reconstructs traditional masterpieces with humour and his personal inflection. Expect to see references to famous works of art such as The Kiss by Klimt and The Swing by Fragonard, or gods from Greek mythology in humorous situations (Dionysus drinking wine is to be expected, but here he is decked out in bling with a cigarette in hand). Of the 50-plus artworks and sculptures, you can’t miss the Macau exclusive, limited-edition SUNNY Sculpture. Standing at a whopping two metres in height, this piece actually comprises 28 different 30-cm sculptures, gathered to encapsulate Zhu’s creative energy and expression.

Zhu himself will make an appearance at Artelli on December 14 to deliver a live art performance, and there will also be a meet-and-greet with art collectors and enthusiasts on December 16.