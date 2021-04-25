Hong Kong-based artist Phoebe Hui has put together a large-scale installation titled The Moon is Leaving Us as part of the fifth Audemars Piguet Art Commission. Working in collaboration with Hong Kong curator Ying Kwok, the installation uses observations of the moon from different time periods to explore new perspectives on science through contemporary art. Two major artworks are featured for the show, including Selenite, a kinetic robot boasting 48 mechanical arms with screens showing historic drawings, visuals from NASA, and other online open-source data of the moon, and Selena, a hand-built machine that creates ink drawings of the moon.