Hong Kong
Timeout

The Paradox of Beauty by Jeong Myoung-Jo

  • Art
  • Soluna Fine Art, Sheung Wan
  1. Soluna Fine Art/Jeong Myoung-Jo
    Photograph: Courtesy Soluna Fine Art/Jeong Myoung-Jo
  2. Soluna Fine Art/Jeong Myoung-Jo
    Photograph: Courtesy Soluna Fine Art/Jeong Myoung-Jo
Soluna Fine Art presents The Paradox of Beauty, a solo exhibition by contemporary Korean painter Jeong Myoung-Jo. Showcasing a total of 11 works, the exhibition invites the audience to reexamine the concept of beauty through paintings of women dressed in traditional Korean hanbok. The background, dresses, hairstyles, jewellery, and motifs in each painting explore beyond exterior beauty and illuminate the subjects’ societal positions and underlying attitudes.

Details

Address:
Soluna Fine Art
​G/F, 52 Sai St, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.solunafineart.com

Dates and times

