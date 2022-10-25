The Paradox of Beauty by Jeong Myoung-Jo

Time Out says

Soluna Fine Art presents The Paradox of Beauty, a solo exhibition by contemporary Korean painter Jeong Myoung-Jo. Showcasing a total of 11 works, the exhibition invites the audience to reexamine the concept of beauty through paintings of women dressed in traditional Korean hanbok. The background, dresses, hairstyles, jewellery, and motifs in each painting explore beyond exterior beauty and illuminate the subjects’ societal positions and underlying attitudes.