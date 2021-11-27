Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right The Quarantine Era by Jacky Tsai

Art Contemporary By Angela Li , Sheung Wan Until Saturday December 18 2021
Contemporary by Angela Li/Jacky Tsai
Photograph: Courtesy Contemporary by Angela Li/Jacky Tsai

The Quarantine Era is a solo exhibition by London-based Chinese pop artist Jacky Tsai. Renowned for his interplay of Chinese and Western cultures, Tsai often creates his work using traditional Chinese techniques – including porcelain, Suzhou embroidery, lacquer carving and hand-crafted screen prints – and presents them with a unique, contemporary Western twist. In this new body of works, Tsai utilises his visual language to invite his viewers to reflect upon the global pandemic with a new perspective.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Contemporary By Angela Li
Venue website: cbal.com.hk/art
Venue phone: 3571 8200
Address: 248 Hollywood Rd, Sheung Wan
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
