The Quarantine Era by Jacky Tsai

The Quarantine Era is a solo exhibition by London-based Chinese pop artist Jacky Tsai. Renowned for his interplay of Chinese and Western cultures, Tsai often creates his work using traditional Chinese techniques – including porcelain, Suzhou embroidery, lacquer carving and hand-crafted screen prints – and presents them with a unique, contemporary Western twist. In this new body of works, Tsai utilises his visual language to invite his viewers to reflect upon the global pandemic with a new perspective.