The Real World is a group exhibition that looks into the groundbreaking works by artists with major influences within New York and LA's art scenes, including Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Raymond Pettibon, Jason Rhoades, Diana Thater, Rirkrit Tiravanija, and Lisa Yuskavage. Through a variety of media, from paintings to sculptures to installations from the 1990s and early 2000s, the artists look at the relationship between art and everyday life, while addressing social issues such as identity, sexuality, consumerism, and more.
