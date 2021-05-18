Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right The Real World

Art David Zwirner , Central Tuesday May 18 2021 - Saturday July 31 2021
Photograph: Courtesy DianaThater and David Zwirner
Photograph: Courtesy Raymond Pettibon and David Zwirner

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

The Real World is a group exhibition that looks into the groundbreaking works by artists with major influences within New York and LA's art scenes, including Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Raymond Pettibon, Jason Rhoades, Diana Thater, Rirkrit Tiravanija, and Lisa Yuskavage. Through a variety of media, from paintings to sculptures to installations from the 1990s and early 2000s, the artists look at the relationship between art and everyday life, while addressing social issues such as identity, sexuality, consumerism, and more.

Venue name: David Zwirner
Venue website: www.davidzwirner.com
Venue phone: 2119 5900
Address: 5-6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong

