The Seed of Peace by Giorgiko

Discover 25 new oil paintings and ink drawings by Giorgiko, a Los Angeles-based artist duo, at their solo exhibition, The Seed of Peace, running from now to May 25. Through childlike characters navigating chaotic landscapes, Giorgiko explores the search for peace and the costs associated with it. The exhibition centres around a divine seed that grows into a pure white olive tree, offering peace to the children. Giorgiko's work encourages viewers to contemplate their own sources of peace and reminds us that it cannot be forcefully taken but needs to be gently planted.