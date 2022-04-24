Hong Kong
Timeout

The Shophouse at Belowground

  • Art
  • Belowground, Central
  • Recommended
Tai Hang's stylish cultural hub The Shophouse has landed in Central. Opening its first-ever pop-up experience at Belowground, the time-limited shop features the second iteration of 'Cityscape Resolution' by Japanese artist Yoshirotten, where he uses images taken by Hong Kong photographer Wing Shya to reconstruct 10 visually striking prints that offer a fresh perspective on both artists' works. There will also be six limited-run photo print t-shirts available exclusively at the pop-up so don't miss your chance to take one home.

Address:
Belowground
Basement, Landmark Atrium, 15 Queen's Road Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.landmark.hk/en/shop/belowground

