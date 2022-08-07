The Shophouse presents Grue

Time Out says

Featuring the works of three artists – Ben Edmunds, Minku Kim, and Yves Scherer – Grue is a group exhibition that challenges the viewers' perception of colour beyond its visual aspect, playing with the concept that colours are also often intertwined with language, cultures, and other meanings.

Meanwhile, on the ground floor of The Shophouse, a two-hour workshop guided by Naam Yu, founder of Handyman Roasters, will be available for visitors to get hands-on experience with coffee roasting, before trying hand-roasted coffee served by local baristas from Phoenix Coffee Roastery and baked treats from Plumot Bakery. Click here to register for the workshop.

Last but not least, don't forget to check out Kila Cheung's artwork at Side Space (on show from July 12-31), where the artist revitalised an abandoned taxi door with his signature childish touch to pay tribute to the garage culture in Tai Hang.