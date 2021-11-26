The Stallery has partnered up with Carnaby Fair to present Sub9ture, an exhibition featuring seven capsule collections by some of Hong Kong's most brilliant creators, including Ernest Chang, Mr Yim Chiu Tong – aka The Plumber King (渠王), Boms, DaddyBoy, Cynthia Luk, Son of Fire Month and Metal Day (丁月金日子) and Muschi. Running from now to February 13, 2022, the gallery space will be transformed into a creative studio, where visitors are invited to explore the diverse sub-cultures of Hong Kong through the perspective of each featured artist. Works on show include digital installations, large-scale displays, interactive experiences, NFTs, as well as wearable art such as caps and t-shirts.

Apart from artworks inside the gallery, there is also a striking collaborative graffiti on the façade of The Stallery created by The Plumber King and Boms. Not only does the cross-generational artwork celebrate the culture of Hong Kong street art, but it also symbolises the unity of modern and traditional graffiti art. Best of all, visitors can also contribute to the wall by tagging it with specially designed cartoon stickers created by Ernest Chan!