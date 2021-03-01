The Wanderlust by Kim Yong-oh

Korean-based artist Kim Yong-oh presents his first solo exhibition in Hong Kong. Featuring bold colours, lines, and exaggerated features, the collection captures the artist's 723-day journey around 69 countries in pursuit of achieving his childhood dream of seeing the world. First setting foot in Russia, then Moscow, from where he continued his trip around Europe. He later went to Africa by way of the Strait of Gibraltar and trekked extensively in Latin America, before finally ending his trip in Thailand. Inspired by the places, characters, and stories he had encountered on his globe-trotting experience, Kim wishes to evoke fond travel memories in viewers during a time now where travelling is near impossible.