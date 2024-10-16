This independent art space is quite unlike any other found in Hong Kong. Thy Lab chiefly focuses on visual research, film and moving images, and performance art, and apparently also has the largest collection of found footage in the city. A rooftop space has been repurposed into an outdoors theatre, while a back alley has been claimed as a 24-hour, open-air public art museum. Sounds left-field, but they’ve hosted international filmmakers and actors such as Maggie Cheung among their midst.