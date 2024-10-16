Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Thy Lab
Photograph: @thy_lab_
  • Art | Outdoor art
  • Sham Shui Po

Thy Lab

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

This independent art space is quite unlike any other found in Hong Kong. Thy Lab chiefly focuses on visual research, film and moving images, and performance art, and apparently also has the largest collection of found footage in the city. A rooftop space has been repurposed into an outdoors theatre, while a back alley has been claimed as a 24-hour, open-air public art museum. Sounds left-field, but they’ve hosted international filmmakers and actors such as Maggie Cheung among their midst.

Details

Address
135 Yu Chau Street, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.