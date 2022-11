Time Out says

Located along the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront near the historic Clock Tower, 'Tick Tock, Tick Tock' is a large-scale outdoor art installation created by American artist WhIsBe. Standing over eight metres tall, the giant red gummy bear-dinosaur sculpture is the artist's largest work to date from his iconic Vandal Gummy series. The installation will be on display until January 1, 2023, for the public to take snaps with the adorable creature.